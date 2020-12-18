  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lattice Low Power FPGAs Inspire Innovative Development Boards from Open Source Community

December 18, 2020 | About: NAS:LSCC -0.5%


[url="]Lattice+Semiconductor[/url] Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its new [url="]Community+Sourced+Development+Board[/url] webpage to highlight the many open source hardware development boards and reference designs developed by innovators in the open source community that use Lattice’s low power, small form factor, highly-reliable FPGAs.



“The open source community is a great resource for problem solving and innovation among developers in the electronics industry,” said Gordon Hands, Director of Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank open source developers for their interest in exploring the possibilities of our low power Lattice FPGAs and for sharing their creative thinking with the broader community. We continue to be amazed and excited by the breadth and depth of the community’s creativity.”



To see the list of community sourced boards on the Lattice website, or to submit a new open source project that you would like to be considered for posting to the Lattice Community Sourced webpage, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latticesemi.com%2Fen%2FSolutions%2FSolutions%2FSolutionsDetails01%2FCommunitySourced[/url].



About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.



For more information about Lattice, please visit [url="]www.latticesemi.com[/url]. You can also follow us via [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], [url="]WeChat[/url], [url="]Weibo[/url] or [url="]Youku[/url].



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.



GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005034/en/


