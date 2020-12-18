  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Splunk (SPLK) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm

December 18, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Splunk Inc. ( SPLK). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Splunk between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 20200, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

[Click here to join this action]

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

