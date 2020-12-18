Splunk (SPLK) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Splunk Inc. ( SPLK). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Splunk between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 20200, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

