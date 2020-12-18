U.S. FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application for Takeda's ICLUSIGÂ® (ponatinib) for Adult Patients with Resistant or Intolerant Chronic-Phase CML





WARNING: ARTERIAL OCCLUSIVE EVENTS, VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS, HEART FAILURE, and HEPATOTOXICITY











See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

















Arterial occlusive events (AOEs), including fatalities, have occurred in ICLUSIG-treated patients. AOEs included fatal myocardial infarction, stroke, stenosis of large arterial vessels of the brain, severe peripheral vascular disease, and the need for urgent revascularization procedures. Patients with and without cardiovascular risk factors, including patients age 50 years or younger, experienced these events. Monitor for evidence of AOEs. Interrupt or discontinue ICLUSIG based on severity. Consider benefit-risk to guide a decision to restart ICLUSIG.











Venous thromboembolic events (VTEs) have occurred in ICLUSIG-treated patients. Monitor for evidence of VTEs. Interrupt or discontinue ICLUSIG based on severity.











Heart failure, including fatalities, occurred in ICLUSIG-treated patients. Monitor for heart failure and manage patients as clinically indicated. Interrupt or discontinue ICLUSIG for new or worsening heart failure.











Hepatotoxicity, liver failure and death have occurred in ICLUSIG-treated patients. Monitor liver function tests. Interrupt or discontinue ICLUSIG based on severity.















Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ([url="]TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK[/url]) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ICLUSIG(ponatinib) for adult patients with chronic-phase (CP) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) with resistance or intolerance to at least two prior kinase inhibitors. The updated label includes an optimized, response-based ICLUSIG dosing regimen in CP-CML with a daily starting dose of 45 mg and, upon achieving ≤1% BCR-ABL1, dose reduction to 15 mg. This dosing regimen aims to maximize benefit-risk by providing efficacy and decreasing the risk of adverse events (AEs), including arterial occlusive events (AOEs).“The FDA’s approval of this sNDA is a major milestone for the CML community. Though chronic-phase CML is often manageable, many patients still experience poor long-term outcomes and could benefit from a third-generation TKI earlier in their treatment journey,” said Teresa Bitetti, President, Global Oncology, Takeda. “ICLUSIG is proven to be effective for many patients with resistant disease, and its use at the critical moment can lead to meaningful outcomes for these patients. We are excited about this updated label and believe it will help address gaps in care for patients with resistant or intolerant chronic-phase CML by optimizing treatment with ICLUSIG.”The sNDA approval is based on data from the Phase 2 OPTIC (ptimizingonatinibreatmentML) trial, as well as five-year data from the Phase 2 PACE (onatinib Ph+LL andMLvaluation) trial.The OPTIC trial included patients with CP-CML whose disease was highly-resistant to their immediate prior TKI, the majority of whom (65%) did not achieve a response greater than complete hematological response (CHR) on immediate prior therapy.At 12 months, 42% of 88 patients utilizing the newly approved response-based dosing regimen (45 mg to 15 mg) achieved ≤1% BCR-ABL1, the primary endpoint of OPTIC, and at a median follow up time of 28.5 months, 73% of these patients maintained their response. In these patients, 13% experienced an AOE of any Grade, 7% experienced Grade 3 or higher. Risk factors such as uncontrolled hypertension or diabetes should be managed, and caution should be exercised when treating patients with active or substantial history of clinically significant, uncontrolled cardiovascular disease.“CML can be difficult to treat, particularly when patients have experienced resistance or intolerance to two or more TKIs. The revised indication allows physicians to consider ICLUSIG earlier in a course of treatment for chronic-phase CML patients, when it might provide the potential for the greatest benefit,” said Jorge Cortes, MD, Director of the Georgia Cancer Center. “As evidenced by the updated label, response-based dosing of ICLUSIG may allow patients to achieve the desired benefit that we know ICLUSIG can provide while reducing the risk for arterial occlusive events, a concern of physicians and, therefore, an important aspect of chronic-phase CML management.”Data from the OPTIC and PACE studies were presented virtually at the 56th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting and the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.OPTIC (ptimizingonatinibreatmentML) is an ongoing randomized, dose-ranging trial designed to evaluate three starting doses of ICLUSIG (15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg) in patients with resistant chronic-phase (CP) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) or who had documented history of presence of T315I mutation after receiving any number of prior TKIs. Dose reduction at response occurred per study protocol. The trial is expected to inform the optimal use of ICLUSIG(ponatinib) in these patients. 282 patients were enrolled at clinical sites around the world, with 94 patients receiving the 45 mg starting dose. The primary endpoint of the trial is achieving ≤1% BCR-ABL1at 12 months.OPTIC data showed that optimal benefit-risk with ICLUSIG can be obtained with a response-based dosing regimen, 45 mg/day to 15 mg/day upon achieving ≤1% BCR-ABL1in patients with CP-CML highly resistant to prior TKI therapies both with or without BRC-ABL1 mutations. At 12 months, 42% of 88 patients who received the 45 mg starting dose achieved ≤1% BCR-ABL1. At a median follow up time of 28.5 months, the OPTIC study showed that, among patients receiving ICLUSIG 45 to 15 mg, 73% maintained their response. In these patients, 13% experienced an AOE of any Grade, 7% experienced Grade 3 or higher. Adverse reactions occurring in >20% of patients in the OPTIC trialincluded: rash and related conditions, hypertension, arthralgia, hyperlipidemia, hepatic dysfunction, pancreatitis, and abdominal pain. The most common (>20%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were platelet count decreased and neutrophil cell count decreased.The PACE (onatinib Ph+LL andMLvaluation) trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of ICLUSIG in CML and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) patients resistant or intolerant to dasatinib or nilotinib, or with the T315I mutation. A total of 449 patients were treated with ponatinib at a starting dose of 45 mg/day. An estimated 93% of patients previously received two or more approved TKIs and 56% of all patients had received three or more approved TKIs. 55% of 267 patients with CP-CML in the PACE trial achieved major cytogenetic response (MCyR) by 12 months – the primary endpoint of the PACE trial for CP-CML patients – and 70% of 64 CP-CML patients with T315I+ achieved MCyR. Enrollment in the PACE trial was completed in October 2011. In the PACE trial, 26% of 449 patients experienced AOEs. The most common (>20%) non-hematologic adverse reactions were rash and related conditions, arthralgia, abdominal pain, fatigue, constipation, headache, dry skin, fluid retention and edema, hepatic dysfunction, hypertension, pyrexia, nausea, hemorrhage, pancreatitis/lipase elevation, AOEs, diarrhea, vomiting, and myalgia.CML – a rare malignancy – is one of four main types of leukemia; it is a result of a genetic mutation that takes place in early, immature versions of myeloid cells, which form red blood cells, platelets and most types of white blood cells. Subsequently, an abnormal gene called BCR-ABL1 forms, turning the damaged cell into a CML cell. CML typically progresses slowly, but it can change into a fast-growing acute leukemia that is hard to treat.Ph+ ALL is a rare form of ALL that affects approximately 25% of adult ALL patients in the U.S. and is characterized by the presence of an abnormal gene, known as the Philadelphia chromosome. In patients who are Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+), an abnormal chromosome is formed when pieces of chromosomes 9 and 22 switch with each other. This forms a longer chromosome 9 and a shorter chromosome 22, which leads to the development of BCR-ABL1 and is associated with Ph+ ALL.ICLUSIG is a kinase inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL1, an abnormal tyrosine kinase that is expressed in CML and Ph+ ALL. ICLUSIG is a targeted cancer medicine developed using a computational and structure-based drug-design platform, specifically designed to inhibit the activity of BCR-ABL1 and its mutations. ICLUSIG inhibits native BCR-ABL1, as well as all BCR-ABL1 treatment-resistant mutations, including the most resistant T315I mutation. ICLUSIG is the only approved TKI that demonstrates activity against the T315I gatekeeper mutation of BCR-ABL1. This mutation has been associated with resistance to all other approved TKIs. ICLUSIG received full approval from the FDA in November 2016. ICLUSIG is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic-phase (CP) CML with resistance or intolerance to at least two prior kinase inhibitors, accelerated-phase (AP) or blast-phase (BP) CML or Ph+ ALL for whom no other kinase inhibitor is indicated, and T315I-positive CML (CP, AP or BP) or T315I+ Ph+ ALL. ICLUSIG is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CP-CML.AOEs, including fatalities, have occurred in patients who received ICLUSIG in OPTIC and PACE. These included cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and peripheral vascular events. The incidence of AOEs in OPTIC (45 mg -->15 mg) was 13% of 94 patients; 5% experienced Grade 3 or 4. In PACE, the incidence of AOEs was 26% of 449 patients; 14% experienced Grade 3 or 4. Fatal AOEs occurred in 2.1% of patients in OPTIC, and in 2% of patients in PACE. Some patients in PACE experienced recurrent or multisite vascular occlusion. Patients with and without cardiovascular risk factors, including patients age 50 years or younger, experienced these eventsThe most common risk factors observed with these events in PACE were history of hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and non-ischemic cardiac disease. In OPTIC and PACE, AOEs were more frequent with increasing age.In OPTIC, patients with uncontrolled hypertension or diabetes and patients with clinically significant, uncontrolled, or active cardiovascular disease were excluded. In PACE, patients with uncontrolled hypertriglyceridemia and patients with clinically significant or active cardiovascular disease within the 3 months prior to the first dose of ICLUSIG were excluded. Consider whether the benefits of ICLUSIG are expected to exceed the risks.Monitor for evidence of AOEs. Interrupt, then resume at the same or decreased dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity. Consider benefit-risk to guide a decision to restart ICLUSIG.Serious or severe VTEs have occurred in patients who received ICLUSIG. In PACE, VTEs occurred in 6% of 449 patients includingserious or severe (Grade 3 or 4)VTEs in 5.8% of patients. VTEs included deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, superficial thrombophlebitis, retinal vein occlusion, and retinal vein thrombosis with vision loss. The incidence was higher in patients with Ph+ ALL (9% of 32 patients) and BP-CML (10% of 62 patients). One of 94 patients in OPTIC experienced a VTE (Grade 1 retinal vein occlusion). Monitor for evidence of VTEs. Interrupt, then resume at the same or decreased dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity.Fatal, serious or severe heart failure events have occurred in patients who received ICLUSIGIn PACE, heart failure occurred in 9% of 449 patients; 7% experienced serious or severe (Grade 3 or higher). Heart failure occurred in 12% of 94 patients in OPTIC; 1.1% experienced serious or severe (Grade 3 or 4). In PACE, the most frequently reported heart failure events (≥2%) were congestive cardiac failure (3.1%), decreased ejection fraction (2.9%), and cardiac failure (2%). In OPTIC, the most frequently reported heart failure events (>1 patient each) were left ventricular hypertrophy (2.1%) and BNP increased (2.1%). Monitor patients for signs or symptoms consistent with heart failure and manage heart failure as clinically indicated. Interrupt, then resume at reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG for new or worsening heart failure.ICLUSIG can cause hepatotoxicity, including liver failure and death. Fulminant hepatic failure leading to death occurred in 3 patients, with hepatic failure occurring within 1 week of starting ICLUSIG in one of these patients. These fatal cases occurred in patients with BP-CML or Ph+ ALL. Hepatotoxicity occurred in 25% of 94 patients in OPTIC and 32% of 449 patients in PACE. Grade 3 or 4 hepatotoxicity occurred in OPTIC (6% of 94 patients) and PACE (13% of 449 patients). The most frequent hepatotoxic events were elevations of ALT, AST, GGT, bilirubin, and alkaline phosphatase. Monitor liver function tests at baseline, then at least monthly or as clinically indicated. Interrupt, then resume at a reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity.Serious or severehypertension, including hypertensive crisis, has occurred in patients who received ICLUSIG. Patients may require urgent clinical intervention for hypertension associated with confusion, headache, chest pain, or shortness of breath. Monitor blood pressure at baseline and as clinically indicated and manage hypertension as clinically indicated. Interrupt, dose reduce, or stop ICLUSIG if hypertension is not medically controlled. For significant worsening, labile or treatment-resistant hypertension, interrupt ICLUSIG and consider evaluating for renal artery stenosis.Serious or severe pancreatitis has occurred in patients who received ICLUSIG.Elevations of lipase and amylase also occurred. In the majority of cases that led to dose modification or treatment discontinuation, pancreatitis resolved within 2 weeks. Monitor serum lipase every 2 weeks for the first 2 months and then monthly thereafter or as clinically indicated. Consider additional serum lipase monitoring in patients with a history of pancreatitis or alcohol abuse. Interrupt, then resume at the same or reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on severity. Evaluate for pancreatitis when lipase elevation is accompanied by abdominal symptoms.In a prospective randomized clinical trial in the first line treatment of newly diagnosed patients with CP-CML, single agent ICLUSIG 45 mg once daily increased the risk of serious adverse reactions 2-fold compared to single agent imatinib 400 mg once daily. The median exposure to treatment was less than 6 months. The trial was halted for safety. Arterial and venous thrombosis and occlusions occurred at least twice as frequently in the ICLUSIG arm compared to the imatinib arm. Compared to imatinib-treated patients, ICLUSIG-treated patients exhibited a greater incidence of myelosuppression, pancreatitis, hepatotoxicity, cardiac failure, hypertension, and skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders. ICLUSIG is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CP-CML.Peripheral and cranial neuropathy occurred in patients in OPTIC and PACE. Some of these events in PACE were Grade 3 or 4. Monitor patients for symptoms of neuropathy, such as hypoesthesia, hyperesthesia, paresthesia, discomfort, a burning sensation, neuropathic pain or weakness. Interrupt, then resume at the same or reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity.Serious or severe ocular toxicity leading to blindness or blurred vision have occurred in ICLUSIG-treated patients. The most frequent ocular toxicities occurring in OPTIC and PACE were dry eye, blurred vision, and eye pain. Retinal toxicities included age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, retinal vein occlusion, retinal hemorrhage, and vitreous floaters. Conduct comprehensive eye exams at baseline and periodically during treatment.Fatal and serious hemorrhage events have occurred in patients who received ICLUSIG.Fatal hemorrhages occurred in PACE and serious hemorrhages occurred in OPTIC and PACE. The incidence of serious bleeding events was higher in patients with AP-CML, BP-CML, and Ph+ ALL. Gastrointestinal hemorrhage and subdural hematoma were the most frequently reported serious hemorrhages. Events often occurred in patients with Grade 4 thrombocytopenia. Monitor for hemorrhage and manage patients as clinically indicated. Interrupt, then resume at the same or reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity.Fatal and serious fluid retention events have occurred in patients who received ICLUSIG. In PACE, one instance of brain edema was fatal and serious events included pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, and angioedema. Monitor for fluid retention and manage patients as clinically indicated. Interrupt, then resume at the same or reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity.Cardiac arrhythmias, including ventricular and atrial arrhythmias, occurred in patients in OPTIC and PACE. For some patients, events were serious or severe (Grade 3 or 4) and led to hospitalization. Monitor for signs and symptoms suggestive of slow heart rate (fainting, dizziness) or rapid heart rate (chest pain, palpitations or dizziness) and manage patients as clinically indicated. Interrupt, then resume at the same or reduced dose or discontinue ICLUSIG based on recurrence/severity.Grade 3 or 4 events of neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anemia occurred in patients in OPTIC and PACE. The incidence of myelosuppression was greater in patients with AP-CML, BP-CML, and Ph+ ALL than in patients with CP-CML. Obtain complete blood counts every 2 weeks for the first 3 months and then monthly or as clinically indicated. If ANC less than 1 x 10/L or platelets less than 50 x 10/L, interrupt ICLUSIG until ANC at least 1.5 x 10/L and platelets at least 75 x 10/L, then resume at same or reduced dose.Serious TLS was reported in ICLUSIG-treated patients in OPTIC and PACE. Ensure adequate hydration and treat high uric acid levels prior to initiating ICLUSIG.RPLS (also known as Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome) has been reported in patients who received ICLUSIG. Along with neurological signs and symptoms, hypertension may be present. Diagnosis is made with supportive findings on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain. Interrupt ICLUSIG until resolution. The safety of resumption of ICLUSIG in patients upon resolution of RPLS is unknown.Impaired wound healing occurred in patients receiving ICLUSIG. Withhold ICLUSIG for at least 1 week prior to elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks following major surgery and until adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of ICLUSIG after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established. Gastrointestinal perforation or fistula occurred in patients receiving ICLUSIG. Permanently discontinue in patients with gastrointestinal perforation.: Based on its mechanism of action and findings from animal studies, ICLUSIG can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. In animal reproduction studies, adverse developmental effects occurred at exposures lower than human exposures at the recommended human dose. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ICLUSIG and for 3 weeks after the last dose.The most common (>20%) adverse reactions are rash and related conditions, arthralgia, abdominal pain, headache, constipation, dry skin, hypertension, fatigue, fluid retention and edema, pyrexia, nausea, pancreatitis/lipase elevation, hemorrhage, anemia, hepatic dysfunction and AOEs. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (>20%) are platelet count decreased, neutrophil cell count decreased, and white blood cell decreased.Avoid coadministration or reduce ICLUSIG dose if coadministration cannot be avoided.Avoid coadministration.Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating ICLUSIG.Ponatinib may impair fertility in females, and it is not known if these effects are reversible.: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ICLUSIG and for 6 days following last dose.For more information about ICLUSIG, visit [url="]www.ICLUSIG.com.[/url] For the Prescribing Information including the Boxed Warning for arterial occlusion, venous thromboembolism, heart failure, and hepatoxicity, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.iclusig.com%2Fpdf%2FICLUSIG-Prescribing-Information.pdf[/url]. For more information about ongoing research, please visit [url="]www.clinicaltrials.gov.[/url]Our core R&D mission is to deliver novel medicines to patients with cancer worldwide through our commitment to science, breakthrough innovation and passion for improving the lives of patients. Whether it’s with our hematology therapies, our robust pipeline, or solid tumor medicines, we aim to stay both innovative and competitive to bring patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit [url="]www.takedaoncology.com[/url].Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ([url="]TSE%3A+4502%2FNYSE%3A+TAK[/url]) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com[/url].For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. 