Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-end Funds





Ticker















Taxable Funds















Distribution











Per Share















Change From











Previous Month







HNW1















Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust















$0.1100















-







PHT















Pioneer High Income Trust















$0.0725















-





















































Market





Price







Market Price











Distribution Rate







NAV







NAV











Distribution Rate







Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust







$14.80







8.92%







$15.41







8.57%







Pioneer High Income Trust







$8.94







9.73%







$9.37







9.28%





Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for two Pioneer closed-end funds for December 2020.Ex Date: December 29, 2020Record Date: December 30, 2020Payable: January 8, 2021HNW currently has a level distribution policy, which is intended to provide investors with a relatively stable monthly distribution. The level distribution policy is subject to regular review by the Board of Trustees to determine whether it continues to be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. There can be no assurance that this policy will be maintained in the future or maintained at its current level. Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the fund's level distribution policy. If the Fund estimates that any portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders.The closing market price and NAV are based on data as of December 17, 2020. The Market Price Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the market price. The NAV Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the NAV per share.The funds are closed-end investment companies. Pioneer High Income Trust trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PHT. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust trades on the NYSEAMER under the symbol HNW.Amundi Pioneer is the U.S. business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Our long history of proprietary research, robust risk management, disciplined investment processes, and strong client relationships has made Amundi Pioneer an investment advisor of choice among leading institutional and individual investors worldwide. Amundi Pioneer had approximately $89 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020.Source IPE “Top 500 asset managers” published in June 2020 and based on AUM as of end December 2019.Visit [url="]amundipioneer.com%2Fus[/url] for more information.Follow us on [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famundi-pioneer[/url] and [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Famundipioneer[/url].Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc., Member SIPC©2020 Amundi Pioneer Asset Management

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005564/en/