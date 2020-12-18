  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Eargo Ranks First for Best Company Culture in Comparably Awards

December 18, 2020 | About: EAR -6.2%

Eargo is also named to “Best Company for Women” and “Best CEOs” list

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. ( EAR) a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, announced today that it has won the Comparably Award for “Best Company Culture” in the small business category. Eargo was also named a “Best Company for Women,” and CEO Christian Gormsen was named to the “Best CEO” list for the second time in three years.

The recognition caps another strong year for Eargo in the Comparably Awards, which includes wins in “Best Company Perks & Benefits,” “Best Company Compensation,” “Best Company Happiness,” “Best CEOs for Women” and “Best CEOs for Diversity,” and underscores its commitment to empowering employees to be bold, nimble and real.

Christian Gormsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our team’s resilience and unity throughout 2020 made it the best in our company’s history. I’m proud to see everyone recognized as the gold standard in not only our industry, but across all industries, for what can be achieved together despite unprecedented adversity.”

The complete lists of “Best Company Culture” can be found here, the “Best CEOs” here, and the “Best Company for Women” here.

About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I device for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

The company’s 4th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi was launched in January and features increased bandwidth, improved feedback cancellation, and a sophisticated wind noise reduction algorithm for enhanced performance processing speech outdoors. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase here.

Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact
Brad Sheets
[email protected]

