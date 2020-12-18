Eargo Ranks First for Best Company Culture in Comparably Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. ( EAR) a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, announced today that it has won the Comparably Award for “Best Company Culture” in the small business category. Eargo was also named a “Best Company for Women,” and CEO Christian Gormsen was named to the “Best CEO” list for the second time in three years.



The recognition caps another strong year for Eargo in the Comparably Awards, which includes wins in “Best Company Perks & Benefits,” “Best Company Compensation,” “Best Company Happiness,” “Best CEOs for Women” and “Best CEOs for Diversity,” and underscores its commitment to empowering employees to be bold, nimble and real.

Christian Gormsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our team’s resilience and unity throughout 2020 made it the best in our company’s history. I’m proud to see everyone recognized as the gold standard in not only our industry, but across all industries, for what can be achieved together despite unprecedented adversity.”

