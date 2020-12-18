Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of [url="]Simply+Self+Storage[/url] from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for approximately $1.2 billion. Simply Self Storage’s high-quality portfolio comprises eight million square feet across the U.S. With this acquisition, BREIT becomes the third largest non-listed owner of storage in the U.S.Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to BREIT, and BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to BREIT. RBC Capital Markets LLC, Newmark Group Inc., and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Brookfield.[url="]The+transaction+was+announced+on+October+26%2C+2020.[/url]Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT) is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. BREIT invests in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate debt investments. BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately $174 billion in investor capital under management. Further information is available at [url="]www.breit.com[/url].Includes private owners and non-listed REITs.

