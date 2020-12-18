  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend

December 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:WSM -2.89%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2021. As of November 29, 2020, the Company had 76,597,716 shares of common stock outstanding.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies – Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham – are marketed through e‑commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

