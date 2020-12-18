Perspecta Awarded Next Generation Enterprise Services Contract Extension from the U.S. Navy

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded an extension of the NGEN (Next Generation Enterprise Network) contract from the U.S. Department of the Navy with a maximum ceiling value of $797 million, if all options are exercised, for continued delivery of enterprise IT services. The indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract includes an extension for six months of support, from Jan.1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, and three one-month options beyond that timeframe.

Under NGEN, Perspecta operates the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), the world's largest intranet, with approximately 400,000 seats representing 800,000 Navy and Marine Corps uniformed and civilian users, largely within the continental United States. Perspecta has provided continuous support for the original NGEN contract, which would have expired in June 2018. This latest extension continues that support through at least mid-2021.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain- forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-awarded-next-generation-enterprise-services-contract-extension-from-the-us-navy-301196235.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.