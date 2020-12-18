Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward M. Md Kaye (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of STOK on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $60 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.570000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,152 shares of STOK stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 21.14% since.

CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of STOK stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 21.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Seth Loring Harrison bought 375,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 55.31% since.

10% Owner Tree Partners Iv, L.p. Apple bought 375,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 55.31% since.

COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of STOK stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of STOK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $49.84. The price of the stock has increased by 21.53% since.

Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.03. The price of the stock has increased by 31.59% since.

