Invitae Corp (NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight Sold $680,901 of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: NVTA +0.89%

COO of Invitae Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth D. Knight (insider trades) sold 13,351 shares of NVTA on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $51 a share. The total sale was $680,901.

Invitae Corp is a genetic information company engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders. It provides testing for multiple genes including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other hereditary conditions. Invitae Corp has a market cap of $8.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.560000 with and P/S ratio of 21.61. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Invitae Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Sean E George sold 8,683 shares of NVTA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $47.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Oncology Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of NVTA stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $47.49. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.
  • Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of NVTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $51. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.75% since.
  • COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 13,351 shares of NVTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $51. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.75% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of NVTA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $58.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.6% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of NVTA stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $48.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.78% since.

.

