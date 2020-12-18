The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha Sold $6.2 million of Shares

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zenia B. Mucha (insider trades) sold 35,906 shares of DIS on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $173.34 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.
Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $313.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.890000 with and P/S ratio of 4.82. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.51%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $169.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.
- SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of DIS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $152.99. The price of the stock has increased by 13.01% since.
- EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $153.85. The price of the stock has increased by 12.38% since.
- Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 48,908 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has increased by 15.26% since.
