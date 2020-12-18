Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) EVP, Chief Science Officer Michael Zinda Sold $603,658 of Shares

EVP, Chief Science Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Zinda (insider trades) sold 17,277 shares of RPTX on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $34.94 a share. The total sale was $603,658.

Repare Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.340000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Science Officer Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of RPTX stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $34.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RPTX, click here