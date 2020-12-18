  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Veru Inc (VERU) President and CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner Sold $2.4 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: VERU -5.32%

President and CEO of Veru Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitchell Shuster Steiner (insider trades) sold 250,000 shares of VERU on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $9.69 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. Veru Inc has a market cap of $617.360 million; its shares were traded at around $8.805000 with and P/S ratio of 13.80. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Veru Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of VERU stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $9.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Scientific Officer K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of VERU stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $10.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VERU, click here

.

