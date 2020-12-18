  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sold $56.4 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: ZM +1.09%

CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric S. Yuan (insider trades) sold 140,284 shares of ZM on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $402.34 a share. The total sale was $56.4 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $116.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $406.010000 with a P/E ratio of 283.91 and P/S ratio of 61.68. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoom Video Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 140,284 shares of ZM stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $402.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of ZM stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $400.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)