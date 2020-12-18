Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sold $56.4 million of Shares

CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric S. Yuan (insider trades) sold 140,284 shares of ZM on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $402.34 a share. The total sale was $56.4 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $116.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $406.010000 with a P/E ratio of 283.91 and P/S ratio of 61.68. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoom Video Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 140,284 shares of ZM stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $402.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of ZM stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $400.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.

