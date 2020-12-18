Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) CEO & President Joseph W. Turgeon Sold $709,225 of Shares

CEO & President of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph W. Turgeon (insider trades) sold 150,899 shares of SPPI on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $4.7 a share. The total sale was $709,225.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops drugs to cure serious diseases such as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $637.680 million; its shares were traded at around $4.370000 . GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of SPPI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $4.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kurt A Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of SPPI stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.6% since.

