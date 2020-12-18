  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) EVP of Customer Success Victoria Livshitz Bought $1.5 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: GDYN -1.75%

EVP of Customer Success of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Victoria Livshitz (insider trades) bought 126,000 shares of GDYN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $11.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.5 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has a market cap of $571.140 million; its shares were traded at around $11.230000 with and P/S ratio of 4.95.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP of Customer Success Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of GDYN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $11.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GDYN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)