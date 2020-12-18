Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) EVP of Customer Success Victoria Livshitz Bought $1.5 million of Shares

EVP of Customer Success of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Victoria Livshitz (insider trades) bought 126,000 shares of GDYN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $11.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.5 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has a market cap of $571.140 million; its shares were traded at around $11.230000 with and P/S ratio of 4.95.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of Customer Success Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of GDYN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $11.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GDYN, click here