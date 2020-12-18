Nutanix Inc (NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sold $992,419 of Shares

CFO of Nutanix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Duston Williams (insider trades) sold 31,277 shares of NTNX on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $31.73 a share. The total sale was $992,419.
Nutanix Inc provides cloud capabilities for businesses. It mainly offers web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution to its customers. Nutanix Inc has a market cap of $6.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.670000 with and P/S ratio of 5.10. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Nutanix Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
- Chief Commercial Officer Tarkan Maner sold 61,302 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
- Chief Accounting Officer Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
- Founder Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,330 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
- Chief Legal Officer Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
