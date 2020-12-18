  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sold $992,419 of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: NTNX +5.09%

CFO of Nutanix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Duston Williams (insider trades) sold 31,277 shares of NTNX on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $31.73 a share. The total sale was $992,419.

Nutanix Inc provides cloud capabilities for businesses. It mainly offers web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization and storage into a resilient, and software-defined solution to its customers. Nutanix Inc has a market cap of $6.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.670000 with and P/S ratio of 5.10. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Nutanix Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Tarkan Maner sold 61,302 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
  • Founder Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,330 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of NTNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $31.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTNX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)