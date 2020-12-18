Globe Life Inc (GL) EVP &Chief Information Officer James Eric Mcpartland Sold $657,949 of Shares

EVP &Chief Information Officer of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Eric Mcpartland (insider trades) sold 7,055 shares of GL on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $93.26 a share. The total sale was $657,949.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $9.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.810000 with a P/E ratio of 14.08 and P/S ratio of 2.16. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.79%. Globe Life Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Globe Life Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $96.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $96.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.75% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $96.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.28% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $96.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.28% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $93.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP &Chief Information Officer James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of GL stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $93.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GL, click here