  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sold $9.1 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: SFIX +1.8%

CEO of Stitch Fix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Katrina Lake (insider trades) sold 136,376 shares of SFIX on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $66.72 a share. The total sale was $9.1 million.

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. It offers women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus apparel, as well as shoes and accessories. Stitch Fix Inc has a market cap of $7.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.010000 with and P/S ratio of 4.20.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 136,376 shares of SFIX stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $66.72. The price of the stock has increased by 4.93% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 109,949 shares of SFIX stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $35.71. The price of the stock has increased by 96.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of SFIX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $63.69. The price of the stock has increased by 9.92% since.
  • Director Marka Hansen sold 12,250 shares of SFIX stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 52.2% since.
  • Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of SFIX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 75.03% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer & Secr. Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of SFIX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 75.03% since.
  • President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of SFIX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 75.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SFIX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)