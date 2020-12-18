Trinet Group Inc (TNET) PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield Sold $927,643 of Shares

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of Trinet Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Burton M. Goldfield (insider trades) sold 11,667 shares of TNET on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $79.51 a share. The total sale was $927,643.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management. Trinet Group Inc has a market cap of $5.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.840000 with a P/E ratio of 19.10 and P/S ratio of 1.44. Trinet Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $80.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.33% since.

Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TNET stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $77.67. The price of the stock has increased by 6.66% since.

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $76.68. The price of the stock has increased by 8.03% since.

SVP, CLO and SECRETARY Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of TNET stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $75.47. The price of the stock has increased by 9.77% since.

Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TNET stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $74.91. The price of the stock has increased by 10.59% since.

