  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sold $1.7 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: TTD +0.97%

CFO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake Jeffrey Grayson (insider trades) sold 1,739 shares of TTD on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $949.95 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $44.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $951.500000 with a P/E ratio of 325.87 and P/S ratio of 63.12. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of TTD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $949.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $923.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.
  • Director Brian John Stempeck sold 13,007 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $915.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Susan Vobejda sold 5,701 shares of TTD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $871.83. The price of the stock has increased by 9.14% since.
  • Director Eric B Paley sold 1,500 shares of TTD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $884.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.57% since.
  • Director Kathryn E Falberg sold 20,000 shares of TTD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $813.17. The price of the stock has increased by 17.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)