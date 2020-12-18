The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake Jeffrey Grayson (insider trades) sold 1,739 shares of TTD on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $949.95 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.
The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $44.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $951.500000 with a P/E ratio of 325.87 and P/S ratio of 63.12. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of TTD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $949.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $923.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.
- Director Brian John Stempeck sold 13,007 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $915.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
- Chief Marketing Officer Susan Vobejda sold 5,701 shares of TTD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $871.83. The price of the stock has increased by 9.14% since.
- Director Eric B Paley sold 1,500 shares of TTD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $884.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.57% since.
- Director Kathryn E Falberg sold 20,000 shares of TTD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $813.17. The price of the stock has increased by 17.01% since.
