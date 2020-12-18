  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Chairman and CEO James Hagedorn Sold $5 million of Shares

December 18, 2020

Chairman and CEO of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Hagedorn (insider trades) sold 26,166 shares of SMG on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $191.12 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is operative in the agricultural industry. It manufactures and sells dry, granular slow-release lawn fertilizers, combination lawn fertilizer and control products. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a market cap of $11.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $200.050000 with a P/E ratio of 29.38 and P/S ratio of 2.75. The dividend yield of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co stocks is 1.19%. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of SMG stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $191.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Peter E Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of SMG stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $170.72. The price of the stock has increased by 17.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMG, click here

.

