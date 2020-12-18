Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) EVP New Products & Pres Int'l Steven P Cugine Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP New Products & Pres Int'l of Church & Dwight Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven P Cugine (insider trades) sold 17,504 shares of CHD on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $86.67 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Church & Dwight Co Inc is engaged in the household products industry. It manufactures and markets personal care products under brands like Oxiclean, Spinbrush, First Response and Trojan. Church & Dwight Co Inc has a market cap of $21.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.150000 with a P/E ratio of 28.44 and P/S ratio of 4.68. The dividend yield of Church & Dwight Co Inc stocks is 1.09%. Church & Dwight Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Church & Dwight Co Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Church & Dwight Co Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

