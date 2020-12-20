Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Dec. 18

The largest insider buys this week were Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL), Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Vistra president and chief financial officer bought 17,000 shares

President and CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of Vistra stock on Dec. 16 at the average price of $18.25. The share price has decreased by 3.29% since then.

Vistra Energy is an American energy company that provides services and products to 20 states and the District of Columbia, as well as markets in Canada and Japan. The company serves nearly 5 million residential, commercial and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas and offers over 40 renewable energy plans. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion; as of Dec. 18, it traded at $17.65.

On Dec. 8, Vistra Energy announced that Burke had been appointed as president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. He has been with the company since 2004 and served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2016. In his new role, Burke will be responsible for the company's accounting, risk, internal audit, treasury, tax, planning and investor activities.

AbCellera Biologics chief operating officer bought 23,000 shares

Chief Operating Officer Veronique Lecault bought 23,000 shares of AbCellera on Dec. 15 at the average price of $20.

AbCellera Biologics is a Canadian biotechnology company that focuses on developing human antibody solutions to diseases. The company is best known for its role in the Pandemic Prevention Platform as part of DARPA's Biological Technologies Office. The company's platform for single-cell screening was developed at the University of British Columbia. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion; as of Dec. 18, it traded at $49.22.

On Dec. 15, AbCellera Biologics announced the closing of its initial public offering of 27,772,500 shares of the company's common stock at a price to the public of $20 per share. The offering included the underwriters' option to purchase 3,622,500 additional common shares. The gross proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $555.5 million.

Viatris director bought 27,736 shares

Director James M. Kilts bought 27,736 shares of Viatris on Dec. 16 for an average price of $17.66. The share price has increased by 0.51%.

Viatris is an American pharmaceutical company that was formed through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn in November of 2020. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company's portfolio includes more than 1,400 approved molecules for both non-communicable and infectious diseases, and its medicines are delivered to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion; as of Dec. 18, it traded at $17.75.

On Dec. 18, Viatris announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas entered summary judgement in Mylan's favor in the lawsuit brought against it by Sanofi related to its EpiPen products. Sanofi has pursued monetary damages against Mylan for Sanofi's marketing of its Auvi-Q products, which is Sanofi's brand of epinephrine injectors used to treat for anaphylaxis.

KeyCorp director bought 2,500 shares

Director Robin Hayes bought 2,500 shares of KeyCorp on Dec. 14 for an average price of $16. The share price has decreased by 3.63% since then.

KeyCorp is an American bank holding company whose main subsidiary is KeyBank. KeyBank is a regional bank headquartered in Cleveland that is 29th on the list of largest banks in the United States and is a component of the S&P 500. The bank's customer base includes retail, small business, corporate and investment clients. The bank serves clients through 1,197 branches located in 39 states. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion; as of Dec. 18, it traded at $15.42.

On Nov. 19, KeyCorp announced that the company's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 18.5 cents per share on the company's outstanding common shares. The dividend was paid on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

