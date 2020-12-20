This Trio of Strong Performers Draws the Interest of Investors

Shareholders of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) and O2Micro International Ltd. (NASDAQ:OIIM) have seen their assets gain more than the S&P 500 Index in recent years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market has gained 16% over the past year, 39% over the past three years and 85% over the past five years through Dec. 18.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive recommendation ratings, indicating these holdings are expected to continue to perform well over the years ahead.

Celsius Holdings

Shares of Celsius Holdings have gained 812% over the past year, 678% over the past three years and 1,870% over the past five years through Dec. 18, topping the S&P 500 by 796%, 639% and 1,785%.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based developer and distributor of fitness drinks has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 3 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $39.21 per share on Dec. 18 for a market capitalization of $2.81 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 560.13 and a price-book ratio of 29.6. These ratios suggest this stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has one buy recommendation rating with a price target of $36.25 per share.

Daqo New Energy

Shares of Daqo New Energy have gained 483% over the past year, 507% over the past three years and 1,639% over the past five years through Dec. 18, topping the S&P 500 by 467%, 468% and 1,554%.

The Chinese manufacturer of polysilicon to manufacturers of solar panels has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at $58.26 per share at close on Dec. 18 for a market capitalization of $4.05 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a price-book ratio of 6.79. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $52.36 per share.

O2Micro International

Shares of O2Micro International have gained 402% over the past year, 399% over the past three years and 453% over the past five years through Dec. 18, topping the S&P 500 Index by 386%, 360% and 368%.

The Cayman Islands-based global semiconductors manufacturer has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $8.24 per share at close on Dec. 18 for a market capitalization of $222.89 million.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a price-book ratio of 0.05. These ratios indicate that the stock is cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $14 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: