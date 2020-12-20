  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2420) 

This Trio of Strong Performers Draws the Interest of Investors

Their share prices are expected to continue to rise

December 20, 2020 | About: CELH -1.68% DQ +1.96% OIIM -3.29%

Shareholders of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) and O2Micro International Ltd. (NASDAQ:OIIM) have seen their assets gain more than the S&P 500 Index in recent years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market has gained 16% over the past year, 39% over the past three years and 85% over the past five years through Dec. 18.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive recommendation ratings, indicating these holdings are expected to continue to perform well over the years ahead.

Celsius Holdings

Shares of Celsius Holdings have gained 812% over the past year, 678% over the past three years and 1,870% over the past five years through Dec. 18, topping the S&P 500 by 796%, 639% and 1,785%.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based developer and distributor of fitness drinks has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 3 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $39.21 per share on Dec. 18 for a market capitalization of $2.81 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 560.13 and a price-book ratio of 29.6. These ratios suggest this stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has one buy recommendation rating with a price target of $36.25 per share.

Daqo New Energy

Shares of Daqo New Energy have gained 483% over the past year, 507% over the past three years and 1,639% over the past five years through Dec. 18, topping the S&P 500 by 467%, 468% and 1,554%.

The Chinese manufacturer of polysilicon to manufacturers of solar panels has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at $58.26 per share at close on Dec. 18 for a market capitalization of $4.05 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a price-book ratio of 6.79. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $52.36 per share.

O2Micro International

Shares of O2Micro International have gained 402% over the past year, 399% over the past three years and 453% over the past five years through Dec. 18, topping the S&P 500 Index by 386%, 360% and 368%.

The Cayman Islands-based global semiconductors manufacturer has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $8.24 per share at close on Dec. 18 for a market capitalization of $222.89 million.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a price-book ratio of 0.05. These ratios indicate that the stock is cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $14 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

