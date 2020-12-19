  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Magyar Bancorp Inc (MGYR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

December 19, 2020 | About: MGYR -3.68%

Magyar Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MGYR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. Magyar Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in loans and investment securities. Magyar Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $53.168 million; its shares were traded at around $9.150000 with a P/E ratio of 24.08 and P/S ratio of 2.33. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Magyar Bancorp Inc. .

For the last quarter Magyar Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $6.25 million, compared with the revenue of $5.62 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $23.1 million, an increase of 4% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Magyar Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 5.4% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 38 cents for the year, a decline of 25.5% from the previous year. Over the last five years Magyar Bancorp Inc had an EPS growth rate of 25.6% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $9.150000, Magyar Bancorp Inc is traded at 18.6% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $11.24. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.33, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.82. The stock lost 26.83% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of MGYR, click here.


