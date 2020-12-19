Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ANH, RC, CPAH, GIK, MTSC, WORK, CRM, TGC, UROV, and WDR

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) - Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ANH to RC for 0.1688 RC shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

If you are a CPAH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with GIK'S agreement to merge with Lightning Systems, Inc.

If you are a GIK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ GS: MTSC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MTSC to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share.

If you are a MTSC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) - salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WORK to salesforce.com, Inc. for $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 CRM shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of TGC with Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC.

If you are a TGC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Urovant to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share.

If you are a UROV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WDR to affiliates of Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-anh-rc-cpah-gik-mtsc-work-crm-tgc-urov-and-wdr-301196384.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm