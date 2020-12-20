  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement

December 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:TGNA -3.67% NYSE:T -0.74%


TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms across the country. All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005018/en/

AT&T and TEGNA regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.



The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 TEGNA-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



About AT&T Communications



We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ([url="]NYSE%3AT[/url]). For more information, please visit us at [url="]att.com[/url].



About TEGNA



TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across, platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit [url="]www.TEGNA.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005018/en/


