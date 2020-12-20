  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Rajeev Singh Rathore Joins RingCentral to Lead Global Service Provider Partnerships in South Asia

December 20, 2020


[url="]RingCentral%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Rajeev Singh Rathore has joined as Vice President of Global Service Provider Partnerships, South Asia. Rathore will be responsible for driving RingCentral’s partnerships with mobile operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and managed service providers in the South Asia region.



“Service providers play a critical role in helping businesses drive digital transformation,” said Homayoun Razavi, senior vice president of RingCentral’s Global Service Provider business unit. “The need for reliable and secure cloud communications solutions is more prevalent now than ever as we move to a work-from-anywhere environment. I’m excited to welcome Rajeev to the team to lead our partnership efforts in the South Asia region as we work with service providers to enable productivity and collaboration for businesses globally.”



Rathore brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience to RingCentral with a strong background in building strategic business partnerships and a proven ability to build efficient and scalable processes and teams. Previously, he served as Regional Vice President & Country Head at Coriant, an optical transmission equipment company recently acquired by Infinera. Prior to Coriant, he worked with Ericsson, Huawei & Tellabs in various senior sales management positions.



“I believe RingCentral is in a unique position as the industry leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) to work with service providers in providing a cost-effective, comprehensive cloud communications platform to businesses in South Asia,” said Rathore. “The market is ripe for disruption, and I look forward to contributing to this journey of workforce empowerment.”



Rajeev holds an Engineering degree from the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad India and has completed the Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) program with dual major specialization at Department of Management studies, Kumaun University, Nainital India.



About RingCentral



RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP™), customer engagement, and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.



© 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP and the RingCentral logo are all trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005019/en/


