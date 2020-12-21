Weekly CEO Buys Highlight: SNEX, GBDC

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these are the largest CEO buys during the past week.

StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO and President Sean Michael O'Connor sold 5,234 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.85% since then.

StoneX Group is a global brokerage and financial services firm. Its service offerings are execution, risk management, advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services. The firm operates in five segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Its customers include governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and commercial banks, brokers, institutional investors, and investment banks. The commercial hedging and securities segments are the firm's largest segments in terms of income.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion. Its shares traded at $56 as of Dec. 18.

CEO of GAIN Capital, a subsidiary entity of StoneX Group, Glenn Henry Stevens bought 15,000 shares on Dec. 16 at a price of $51.93. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 7.84%.

Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $77.4 million compared to $27.2 million for the prior-year quarter.

Chief Governance and Legal Officer Diego Rotsztain bought 981 shares on Dec. 14 at a price of $50.92. The price of the stock has increased by 9.98% since then.

Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares on Nov. 24 at a price of $62.20 and 25,000 shares on Dec. 8 at a price of $64.23. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 12.81%.

Director Eric Parthemore sold 265 shares on Nov. 24 at a price of $62.10. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.82% since then.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 12,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.76.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion. Its shares traded at $13.99 with a price-earnings ratio of 38.02 as of Dec. 18.

Net investment income during the three months ended Sept. 30 was $39.31 million.

CEO David Golub bought 3,961 shares on Dec. 7 at a price of $14.09; 4,000 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $14.08; 4,000 shares on Dec. 11 at a price of $13.70; 4,000 shares on Dec. 15 at a price of $13.77; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 17 at a price of $13.82. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.23%.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 3,961 shares on Dec. 7 at a price of $14.09; 4,000 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $14.08; 4,000 shares on Dec. 11 at a price of $13.70; 4,000 shares on Dec. 15 at a price of $13.77; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 17 at a price of $13.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since then.

