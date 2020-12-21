Evotec Partners with Alloy Therapeutics to Expand its Antibody Discovery Platform

EVOTEC GAINS ACCESS TO ALLOY THERAPEUTICS' ATX-GX(TM) HUMANISED MICE PLATFORM FOR BIOLOGICS DISCOVERY

PARTNERSHIP LEVERAGES COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHS OF IN SILICO, IN VITRO AND IN VIVO ANTIBODY DISCOVERY IN A RANGE OF INDICATIONS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Alloy Therapeutics ("Alloy"), a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering scientists in the relentless pursuit of making better medicines for all, today announced that the companies have entered into a technology partnership to expand Evotec's antibody discovery platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec receives access to Alloy's ATX-Gx(TM) mouse platform to enable best-in-class in vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies for use in both its proprietary as well as partnered R&D projects across more than 15 disease areas. ATX-Gx(TM) comprises a suite of highly immunocompetent transgenic mice strains that together offer (i) fully human heavy chain repertoire, (ii) human kappa and human lambda chain repertoire, (iii) haplotype diversity, and (iv) limited immunodominance. The integration of ATX-Gx(TM) with Evotec's existing platform capabilities in the area of antibody discovery, especially J.HAL(SM), Just - Evotec Biologics' humanoid antibody library for in vitro antibody discovery, is expected to deliver numerous starting points for innovative discovery projects across indications.

With the acquisition of Just - Evotec Biologics in 2019, Evotec made a major push into biologics, and has successfully built a fully-integrated platform to drive monoclonal antibody ("mAb") programmes from concept through commercialisation. ATX-Gx(TM) adds to Evotec's comprehensive suite of large molecule discovery tools, disease biology, state-of-the-art cell line development, machine learning design tools, manufacturing, pre-clinical IND-enabling studies, as well as FIH clinical support, and commercialisation.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "Successful, fully-integrated drug discovery and development requires specific expertise as well as cutting-edge technologies and capabilities. We are delighted to be able to offer the ATX-Gx(TM) platform as an important addition to our existing world-class biologics discovery offerings."

Errik Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Chairman of Alloy Therapeutics said: "Alloy's mission is to make medicines through collaboration by democratizing access to foundational drug discovery platforms and services. Integrating ATX-Gx(TM) with Evotec's broad biologics discovery capabilities will expedite the translation of therapeutic antibody programs from concept to commercialization for Evotec scientist customers."

ABOUT ALLOY THERAPEUTICS

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering scientists in the relentless pursuit of making better medicines for all. To this end, Alloy seeks to democratize access to foundational drug discovery platforms and services to scientists worldwide. Alloy's first platform, the ATX-Gx(TM) mouse platform, is a suite of transgenic mice designed for best-in-class in vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies. Alloy's partners include academic scientists, small and medium biotech, and Fortune 50 biopharma. Founded in 2018 and privately funded by visionary investors, Alloy Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with European labs in Cambridge, UK. As a reflection of our irrational commitment to the scientific community, 100% of our revenue from platforms and services is reinvested in innovation and supporting access to innovation. To join the revolution, visit alloytx.com or schedule a 15-minute chat with our Founder and CEO at alloytx.com/ceo

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

