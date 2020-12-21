  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Veteran banker, Teresa A. Baker, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

December 21, 2020 | About: SCSG +0%

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank, a division of SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG: PK) announces the appointment of well-known and respected 15 year banking veteran Teresa Baker as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. Her appointment is another key step in SouthCrest Bank’s strategy to become a dominant private business bank for the Atlanta MSA.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this unique organization that values their business relationships, their community, and the entire SouthCrest family. SouthCrest Bank’s technology platform is state of the art, providing the lending team the ability to respond quickly with local decisions tailored to meet the client’s needs.” Teresa is actively involved with the Ladies of Cobb Chamber of Commerce, The Atlanta Humane society, as well as The Puppy Rescue Mission which unites overseas returning US Military service men and women with stray pets they saved/befriended while on active duty. When not attending to her clients, Teresa enjoys playing golf, entertaining, and watching football.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $630 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

