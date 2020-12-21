  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Travelzoo Wins "Best Travel Deals Finder" for Ninth Consecutive Year at British Travel Awards

December 21, 2020 | About: NAS:TZOO -3.96%

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has won its ninth award in nine consecutive years for "Best Travel Deals Finder" at the prestigious British Travel Awards. The win was announced at a virtual ceremony broadcast live from Canary Wharf in London. Usually the biggest event of the UK travel-awards season, the virtual event pulled out all the stops, with the BBC's 'The One Show' host, Alex Jones, presenting. James Clarke, Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, accepted the award via the event's online platform.

Travelzoo logo

Over 244,000 votes were cast this year, making the British Travel Awards the biggest consumer-voted awards in the UK. In a year when many holidaymakers have been confined to only dreaming about a holiday rather than taking one, the pent-up demand for travel showed in the numbers of British consumers voting.

In their communications, the British Travel Awards asked voters to pay particular attention to brands that had delivered excellent customer service this year. In 2020, Travelzoo continued to provide its members with exclusive deals for future travel. Fully flexible deals allowed Travelzoo members to lock in savings that the industry has not seen in decades.

All deals that Travelzoo presents to its members are researched and professionally reviewed to confirm their true value and must meet rigorous quality standards.

Join Travelzoo (http://travelzoo.com) today to receive exclusive deals and experience award-winning service.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact:
Cat JordanLondon
+44 7776 781525
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-wins-best-travel-deals-finder-for-ninth-consecutive-year-at-british-travel-awards-301196635.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)