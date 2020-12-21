COMSovereign Delivers First Tethered Drone-Based LTE Network

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that its Drone Aviation business unit has delivered its first fully integrated, drone-deployed LTE network system to a customer. This milestone marks the commercial availability of a new tethered drone-based aerial platform that allows customers to "stand up" a fully operational LTE network without reliance on existing infrastructure.

Built on Drone Aviation's highly portable WATT 200 tethered drone, the new aerial LTE network platform features the FeatherLite™ airborne LTE communications package developed by Virtual NetCom (VNC), another unit of COMSovereign Holding Corp. Unlike other drone-based telecommunication network solutions, FeatherLite leverages advanced network function virtualization to create a complete 3GPP standards-compliant airborne LTE network with a virtualized LTE EPC (Evolved Packet Core), eNodeB small cell base station, integrated specialized application software, and multiple backhaul solutions. As a complete hosted airborne LTE network solution, the FeatherLite-integrated WATT 200 can be quickly deployed to create a network "bubble" supporting connectivity within range of the drone in response to emergencies and natural disasters, temporarily increase wireless coverage at special events or to provide connectivity in areas without any existing infrastructure. Alternatively, this solution can connect through SATCOM, microwave backhaul, or wired infrastructure to provide a link into existing commercial networks. This entire system is portable, contained within two ruggedized suitcases for easy deployment nearly anywhere.

"The new WATT 200 system we delivered further builds upon our extensive expertise in designing and building persistent tethered aerial platforms. By integrating VNC's FeatherLite small cell platform into WATT 200, we have created an unique drone-based LTE capability that can be deployed in 5 minutes and provide long duration connectivity at the touch of a button," said Felicia Hess, Chief Executive Officer of Drone Aviation.

"Based upon feedback from telecom service companies, operators, and government agencies, we believe that there are many potential customers with stringent requirements that can only be solved with a rapidly deployable network solution. Our tethered drone system delivers many benefits including improved safety, secure communications, and uninterruptible ground-based power, allowing sustained airborne communications and operations unmatched by battery powered drones. We intend to build upon the flexibility of our tethered aerial platforms with multiple solutions planned for release in the next few months designed to enable a broad set of capabilities for service companies, operators, first responders, and military/intelligence users," added Dr. Dustin McIntire, COMSovereign's Chief Technology Officer.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Steve Gersten

813-334-9745

[email protected]

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

407-491-4498

[email protected]

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comsovereign-delivers-first-tethered-drone-based-lte-network-301196568.html

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.