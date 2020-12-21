Americans Still Traveling but Staying Closer to Home for the Holidays as 66% of Travelers Opt to Drive to Their Destination

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), a leading digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider, reports nearly half of Americans (46%) plan to travel for December holidays.1 COVID-19 is increasingly impacting travel decisions and prompting the majority of travelers (66%) to use their personal vehicles as opposed to flying or taking mass transit.2 As virus cases continue to rise across the country, the number of Americans planning to travel for the New Year's holiday is shrinking.

"Many people are staying home for the holidays as suspected, and those who are traveling will continue to rely on their personal vehicle. For most holiday travelers, the decision to drive is no longer primarily influenced by cost or convenience, but safety and security," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "Cars.com has been tracking travel plans since October and has steadily seen the number of New Year's travelers dwindle. This could mean that people are unwilling to give up time with family but more likely to pass on this year's New Year's party."

Cars.com's holiday survey asked more than 1,000 Americans about their December travel plans and compared the results against the 2020 Cars.com Thanksgiving travel survey .

The top 2020 December holiday travel trends, according to Cars.com, include:

Travelers choose cars over planes and trains. With most travelers using personal cars (66%), only 30% of holiday travelers are flying, with 11% taking the train, 9% traveling by bus and 7% using ride-hailing or taxis.

With most travelers using personal cars (66%), only 30% of holiday travelers are flying, with 11% taking the train, 9% traveling by bus and 7% using ride-hailing or taxis. COVID-19 impacts December travel more than Thanksgiving. For December, 66% of Americans' travel plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 54% reported at Thanksgiving.

For December, 66% of Americans' travel plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 54% reported at Thanksgiving. Americans are ready to ring in 2021 but plan to celebrate at home . Only 33% of Americans plan to travel for New Year's, down from 41% when asked in October, likely due to rising COVID-19 cases and renewed travel restrictions.

. Only 33% of Americans plan to travel for New Year's, down from 41% when asked in October, likely due to rising COVID-19 cases and renewed travel restrictions. Major cities see an uptick in holiday travel. Thanksgiving travelers (44%) avoided large cities (especially those hit hardest by COVID-19), compared to just 28% of December holiday travelers. The top three major cities for holiday travelers include New York , Los Angeles and Atlanta .

Thanksgiving travelers (44%) avoided large cities (especially those hit hardest by COVID-19), compared to just 28% of December holiday travelers. The top three major cities for holiday travelers include , and . Congestion expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The busiest travel days are Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m to noon Central time .

"When it comes to important decisions like whether to celebrate the holidays in person or virtually this year, we recommend following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and staying up to date with local COVID-19 rules and restrictions to make the best decision for you and your loved ones," added Newman.

For more information, visit Cars.com/news/coronavirus/ .

1 Cars.com Holiday Travel Survey Oct. 22-Oct. 25, 2020; 1,008 responses

2 Cars.com Holiday Travel Survey Nov. 17, 2020; 1,008 responses

About CARS

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources, and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn, and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS companies include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences, FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, and DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The full suite of CARS properties include Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, DealerRater®, FUEL™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americans-still-traveling-but-staying-closer-to-home-for-the-holidays-as-66-of-travelers-opt-to-drive-to-their-destination-301196538.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.