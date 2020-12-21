  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sandvik provides an update on cost measures and savings

December 21, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SDVKY -3.21% OTCPK:SDVKF +0% OSTO:SAND +0.05% FRA:SVKB -0.88% STU:SVK +0%

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced Sandvik initiated measures across the Group to mitigate effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, with actions supporting savings both short-term and long-term. Today, Sandvik provides an update on the current status of the long-term cost measures and savings for the 2021 program.

Apart from the temporary short-term actions that were initiated at the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, Sandvik also announced long-term measures that will generate SEK 1.3 billion in annual savings with majority impacting 2021. Previously communicated implied cost for this program was SEK 2.3 billion.

The final cost for this program totals SEK 2.8 billion, of which SEK 1.7 billion was charged to the operating profit in the first and second quarter 2020 and the remaining SEK 1.1 billion will be charged in the fourth quarter and reported as items affecting comparability. The higher cost estimation is a consequence of a shift to initiatives that will be more structural in nature and includes consolidation of production units, site closures and downsizing.

"The savings initiative is progressing well and will support our ambition to be resilient through the cycle and continuously improve operational efficiency," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Estimation of the total cost and savings (initiated during 2020 with effects starting 2021) per Business Area are split accordingly:

MSEK

SMRT

SMM

SMT

Common

Total

Cost

550

1.540

500

180

2.770

Savings

125

675

500

45

1.345

Of the total SEK 2.8 billion SEK, approximately SEK 700 million are non-cash items and the remaining SEK 2.1 billion SEK mainly refers to redundancies of some 1 800 employees.

For further information, contact:

Louise Tjeder
Vice President Investor Relations
phone: +46 (0) 70 782 63 74

Edvard Bergström
Vice President Communications Relations and Productions
+46 (0) 70 993 83 11.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-provides-an-update-on-cost-measures-and-savings,c3260036

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3260036/1352715.pdf

Sandvik provides an update on cost measures and savings

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-provides-an-update-on-cost-measures-and-savings-301196721.html

SOURCE Sandvik


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)