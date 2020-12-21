WebSafety Signs Agreement to Acquire Purveyor of Walk-through Disinfecting Booths

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire VeriDetx, Inc., a purveyor of a proprietary disinfecting booths that affords protection against a wide range of dangerous micro-organisms.

According to Rowland Day, the company's CEO and Founder, "WebSafety is committed to completing the acquisition in the first quarter of 2021."

"VeriDetx has the potential to grow explosively. It's in the right place, at the right time," Mr. Day observed. And he went on to say, "VeriDetx's founder and CEO, J. Astor, is someone I've known for years. He's a seasoned executive and a skilled manager. He has built and run a number of companies, both public and private, and is a first-rate marketer. I look forward to working with him as he grows VeriDetx."

Speaking for VeriDetx, J. Astor, stated, "All of us at VeriDetx are team players. We're firmly convinced that by working with Rowland and his people we can grow our company at warp speed and, in the process, save lives, and hopefully help the world get back on its feet."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

Please visit www.WebSafety.com

About Veridetx

Veridetx is a supplier of a line of proprietary disinfecting booths. The booths supply information such as identity, temperature, face mask verification, and provide a food grade FDA compliant disinfectant within the booth that kills germs that may be on the person that walks through the booth.

Please visit www.veridetx.com.

