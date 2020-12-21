Target Announces Contactless Pick Up and At-Home Delivery Services Through 5 p.m. Dec. 24

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is making last-minute holiday shopping fast, safe and easy in the final days before Christmas, inviting guests to use its contactless same-day pickup and delivery options up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve – no membership required.

Guests can place their orders at the click of a button up to to ensure free pickup up to the very last minute. Same-Day Delivery with Shipt: Orders can be delivered to guests' doorsteps by professional shoppers as late as 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 . Delivery times vary by location and shopper availability.

"Target teams across the country are ready to help guests get their last-minute items safely and easily," says Mark Schindele, Target's chief stores officer. "All season long, our nearly 1,900 stores have been delivering holiday joy to our guests no matter how they want to shop, and we've dedicated even more team members to our same-day services to make sure guests can get their online orders in plenty of time to celebrate."

For guests looking to check a few final gifts off their holiday shopping lists, Target has taken steps to make its same-day services even safer and easier for last-minute shopping with:

Thousands more gifts and essentials available via its popular same-day services this holiday. Target's free, contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services offer a broad assortment across the store, ranging from gifts and décor to place settings and fresh groceries – ready within hours. Same-Day Delivery with Shipt also offers thousands of products, including the most popular gifts of 2020, groceries, apparel, cleaning supplies and essentials for the whole family.

Target's free, contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services offer a broad assortment across the store, ranging from gifts and décor to place settings and fresh groceries – ready within hours. Same-Day Delivery with Shipt also offers thousands of products, including the most popular gifts of 2020, groceries, apparel, cleaning supplies and essentials for the whole family. Double the Drive Up parking spaces from last year. Drive Up, Target's highest-rated service, allows guests to shop for thousands of items via the Target app and have them brought directly to their cars within minutes of arriving at the store. New this holiday season, Target doubled the total number of Drive Up spots – adding nearly 8,000 more – making it easier and faster for guests to pick up their orders.

Even more helpful team members dedicated to safe and speedy service. This holiday, twice as many store team members will be focused on delivering same-day service than last year. Shipt also added 150,000 shoppers this season so even more same-day delivery windows are available for guests with last-minute gift lists.

No membership required. Guests can enjoy these same-day fulfillment options to score all the items they need, up until the very last minute ( 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 ), without needing a membership.

For more information about Target's same-day fulfillment services and how the retailer is making the holiday shopping season reliable, safe and more convenient than ever, visit Target.com.

