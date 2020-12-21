Provention Bio Announces Addition to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that it has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open today.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is re-ranked annually. All securities in the index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select Market and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements, among other criteria.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index forms the basis for a number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: IBB). More information about the Index can be found at www.nasdaq.com.

About Provention Bio, Inc.:

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company has submitted a Biologics License Alliance (BLA) to the FDA for its lead investigational drug candidate, teplizumab, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals. The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information:

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin, Argot Partners

[email protected]

212-600-1902

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen, LDR Communications

[email protected]

917-553-6808

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-announces-addition-to-nasdaq-biotechnology-index-301196521.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.