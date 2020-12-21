Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull Bought $71,991 of Shares

CFO of Dlh Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kathryn M. Johnbull (insider trades) bought 7,346 shares of DLHC on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $9.8 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $71,991.

DLH Holdings Corp is a a payroll staffing company. It provides services and solutions in two market areas: Healthcare Delivery Solutions and Logistics & Technical Services. DLH Holdings Corp has a market cap of $115.290 million; its shares were traded at around $9.200000 with a P/E ratio of 17.04 and P/S ratio of 0.58. DLH Holdings Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 41.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with DLH Holdings Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Zachary Parker bought 9,200 shares of DLHC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $10.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 7,346 shares of DLHC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $9.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stephen Zelkowicz bought 2,500 shares of DLHC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $9.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.74% since.

