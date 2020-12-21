First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Chairman, President and CEO David B Becker Bought $563,800 of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of First Internet Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David B Becker (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of INBK on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $28.19 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $563,800.

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. It offers Residential Mortgage, Consumer, Commercial Real Estate & Commercial and Industrial Lending. First Internet Bancorp has a market cap of $275.300 million; its shares were traded at around $28.090000 with a P/E ratio of 10.80 and P/S ratio of 3.10. The dividend yield of First Internet Bancorp stocks is 0.85%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with First Internet Bancorp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

