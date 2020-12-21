Doritos Unveils New 3D Crunch, Entering a New Era of Three-Dimensional Snacking

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of clamoring on social media, popular petitions, and celebrity endorsements, one of the most sought-after snacks in Frito-Lay history is making a triumphant return — updated for a new generation. Today, Doritos announced Doritos 3D Crunch, another level version of the original Doritos 3D's introduced in the late 1990s to immense fanfare. Doritos is ushering back the same great product and iconic three-dimensional shape, but with even more bold and spicy flavor – just in time to bring some much-needed multi-dimensional joy to the Holiday season and New Year.

Since launching in 1998, Doritos 3D's became an instant fan favorite — catapulted into the spotlight by the memorable "Laundromat" Super Bowl commercial featuring actress Ali Landry. Deemed the original "Doritos Girl," Landry helped bring the new three-dimensional shape and flavor to households across the country — making Doritos 3D's one of the brand's most successful product innovations. Phased-out in the early 2000s, fans from coast-to-coast have been clamoring to bring back Doritos 3D's ever since. Landry will be announcing the new product today on her social channels.

In celebration of Doritos 3D Crunch, the brand is taking the original and turning it up a notch. With the same three-dimensional shape, new Doritos 3D Crunch will be available in two bold flavors: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho. These flavor offerings are Frito-Lay's latest expansion in the hot-and-spicy food category, one of the fastest-growing segments in the food industry.

"Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever. What's exciting is that we didn't just bring back the original — we've evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America. "We're thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy."

To help fans reimagine snacking on Doritos 3D Crunch — something Millennials will remember and Gen Z will love — the brand is once again partnering with Landry to launch a nationwide challenge. Paying homage to the original "Laundromat" commercial, Landry will ask fans to catch Doritos 3D in their mouth in the boldest ways possible. Fans are encouraged to check out the #Doritos3DChallenge on TikTok starting December 28.

Doritos 3D Spicy Ranch and Doritos 3D Chili Cheese Nacho are in stores starting Monday, December 28 in 6 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 2 oz. bags for $1.89. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.

