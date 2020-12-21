Appian Named a 2020 Tech100 Honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) has been named a 2020 Tech100 Honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), one of the nation's largest technology councils with more than 500 members. The list includes groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators within the Greater Washington region's technology community.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Tech100 Honoree by NVTC once again. I am proud of how our employees have come together during these challenging times to support our customers and each other," said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian.

The NVTC Tech100 honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges and comprises 100 tech companies and 26 executives.

"While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area's tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry advancement. Congratulations to Appian for being named a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and for the positive impact the firm has made in our region." said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO.

The Appian Low-code Automation Platform makes it easy to deliver rapid value from a new generation of powerful and scalable enterprise automation technologies, such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI), unified on the industry's leading platform for low-code development. In 2020, Appian launched multiple solutions to help businesses and schools get back to work safely. At the start of the pandemic, the Appian team designed, built, and launched a free Workforce Readiness application to help companies keep their employees safe from the novel coronavirus. Hundreds of companies downloaded it and shortly after, Appian launched three additional applications around COVID-19.

These applications are now being used by top companies around the world, like Garmin, Volkswagen and the University of South Florida, to keep their employees and students safe. To learn more about how we are helping to manage change during COVID-19, visit: https://www.appian.com/here-to-help/ .

