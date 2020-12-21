ESE Entertainment Inc. Announces Uplist to Trade on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE"), is pleased to announce it has received approval to officially "uplist" from the Pink® market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The common shares will trade under continue to trade under the symbol "ENTEF" effective as of the opening of the market on December 21, 2020.

"We have seen significant interest from American investors as the esports and gaming sectors continue to boom. By upgrading our ticker, we will have increased visibility and exposure to a broader investment community." said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. "As we continue to execute on our vision of becoming a global leader in esports, this allows us to showcase our achievements to a growing base of U.S. and international investors."

The OTCQB is a Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The move of ESE's shares from Pink Market to OTCQB will not impact or require additional action from shareholders. The stock continues to trade on OTC but now will be accessible through the middle-tier OTC offering. In addition, there will be no change of trading under the TSX Venture Exchange symbol "ESE".

The Company is also pleased to announce that CEO Konrad Wasiela will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Konrad Wasiela, ESE Entertainment CEO, will update investors on ESE's latest news releases, the upcoming corporate goals, plus the company's growth in gaming and esports.

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" Conference

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to the planned benefits from the Agreement and strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of and ESE. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

