  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Skanska renovates the government office building in Oslo, Norway for about NOK 1.12 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion

December 21, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Statsbygg, the Norwegian government's building commissioner, property manager and developer, for the renovation of the governmental office building in Oslo. The contract is worth NOK 1.12 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion, and will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The renovation of the governmental office building, known as Høyblokken, is one of a number of renovation and new construction projects which are part of the reconstruction of the Government block in downtown Oslo. Høyblokken was one of the buildings that suffered the most extensive damage in the terrorist attack on July 22nd 2011. The building will be renovated to provide a safe and well-functioning office space for almost 500 people.

In total 17,000 square meters will be renovated and rebuilt. The construction work is expected to start in January 2021 and the building will be completed in 2023.

The building was originally built by Skanska Norway, then known as Ingeniør F. Selmer, in the late 1950's. It underwent extensive renovations in the 1990's and once again it was Skanska that was awarded the contract.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP HR & Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-renovates-the-government-office-building-in-oslo--norway-for-about-nok-1-12-billion--about-s,c3260095

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-renovates-the-government-office-building-in-oslo-norway-for-about-nok-1-12-billion-about-sek-1-1-billion-301196806.html

SOURCE Skanska


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)