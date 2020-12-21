Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Invests Nearly $700,000 To Re-imagine Detroit's East Side Communities

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

$400,000 contributed to the Impact Neighborhood Fund and $285,000 to Chandler Park Conservancy

20,000 masks distributed to community leaders to help curb spread of COVID-19

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) today announced two financial contributions integral to the automaker's ongoing commitment to improve the quality of life for the people and neighborhoods on Detroit's east side. FCA is contributing $400,000 to the Impact Neighborhood Fund for improvement projects in the Chandler Park, West End and Riverbend neighborhoods, while a $285,000 contribution to the Chandler Park Conservancy will enable the nonprofit organization to start construction on Detroit's first community-based environmental education plaza.



"FCA's commitment to Detroit goes beyond our facilities," said Ron Stallworth, External Affairs Lead for Wayne County, FCA. "Our collective futures will be defined by how we collaborate to transform our neighborhoods, and we are just getting started."



The $400,000 contribution to the Impact Neighborhood Fund represents half of the $800,000 outlined in FCA's Community Benefits Agreement with the City of Detroit. The second $400,000 will be contributed in 2021. While Invest Detroit will serve as the fiduciary, members of the community, together with the Detroit Planning & Development Department, will determine which revitalization projects receive funding.



"We all understand that a community that doesn't invest in itself is a community in trouble," said Jay Henderson, president of the Riverbend Association and president of the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Community Relations District Council, a community group comprised of neighborhood associations and block clubs in the 5th Precinct. "This kind of financial investment from FCA will help jump start needed projects. After years of economic neglect, this is the shot in the arm that we need."



The $285,000 contribution was presented to Chandler Park Conservancy at the future site of the education plaza, located adjacent to the newly constructed marshland. The plaza will offer K-12 students an area to learn about green stormwater management, wildlife habitat and environmental stewardship.



"Together, with FCA, we're helping address the inequities of park amenities between city and suburban parks," said Alex Allen, III, president and CEO, Chandler Park Conservancy. "The project supports our triple bottom line, offering social, environmental and economic benefits to eastside residents. FCA is enabling us to complete our vision for this space."



FCA also donated 20,000 face masks to the community leaders. It is part of the automaker's ongoing efforts to ensure that Detroiters stay safe and play a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19.



FCA's commitment to Detroit is reflected in its decision to make the largest investment in the city's history – $2.5 billion – into the city's east side. In addition to today's announcement, FCA has already made other significant investments in Detroit's east side, including:

$4 million to build an education-career pathway for students and residents with the creation of a Manufacturing Career Academy at Southeastern High School

to build an education-career pathway for students and residents with the creation of a Manufacturing Career Academy at Southeastern High School $5.8 million in state funding to workforce development and training

in state funding to workforce development and training $1.8 million for the home repair grant program

for the home repair grant program $1.4 million for various environmental projects throughout the east side

Detroit City Councilmember André Spivey, who represents this eastside district, said, "Eastside pride has motivated our community for generations. FCA's presence and partnership reaffirms that our community matters and it's a great place to live."



More information on FCA's community benefit plans can be found at fca4detroit.com.



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.





View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-invests-nearly-700-000-to-re-imagine-detroits-east-side-communities-301196896.html

SOURCE FCA