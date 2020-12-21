  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CBD Of Denver, Inc. (CBDD) Provides Updates On Company Integration And Re-branding Initiative

December 21, 2020 | About: OTCPK:CBDD +10.67%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland today is providing an update on the integration of the companies it has acquired and progress on their rebranding.

Rockflowr

CBD of Denver, Inc. is continuing to progress with the integration of all its acquisitions. The rebranding of CBDWelt 24 and Rockflowr to Rockflowr Exchange, Rockflowr Retail and Rockflowr Production is almost complete, with new websites for each company reflecting their new brand identities. Rockflowr Retail will have an online e-commerce site that will be available soon. CBDD's Black Pearl CBD's new website (blackpearlcbd.com) is complete.

Rockflowr Exchange has worked very diligently to increase revenue and is now working to streamline their facilities and operations. Due to the dramatic increase in business, Rockflowr Exchange is seeking a larger warehouse space and possibly expanding its corporate offices. It is also in the process of barcoding every item that arrives at the warehouse, separating and storing new product by quality and quantity. Additionally, Rockflowr Exchange intends to update its computer systems to integrate inventory management allowing for real-time inventory updates while talking with and confirming transactions with buyers, all from their smartphones.

We encourage you to follow us on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBDofDenver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

CBD of Denver, Inc.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-provides-updates-on-company-integration-and-re-branding-initiative-301196577.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.


