Therapeutic Solutions International Files Patent on NeuroLeukinâ„¢ Personalized Immunotherapy for Opioid Addiction

December 21, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TSOI +2.14% OTCPK:TSOI +2.14%

Campbell Neurosciences Division Expands its "Regenerative Psychiatry" Approach to Address the $179 Billion Dollar Prescription Opioid Epidemic

PR Newswire

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today novel data and filing of a patent covering utilization of its NeuroLeukin™ product for altering molecular pathways associated with opioid addiction. In a series of animal experiments NeuroLeukin™ was demonstrated to reduce activation of TLR-4, which is one of the major innate immune pathways associated with opioid tolerance and addiction1.

It is estimated that the current opioid use epidemic costs the health care system approximately $179 Billion annually2. Campbell Neurosciences, the Company's Division focused on suicide prevention has previously filed intellectual property on utilizing NeuroLeukin™ to reduce suicidal ideations.

"The common biochemical pathways of opioid addiction and suicidal ideation should be no surprise given the inherent relationship between these two conditions," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "Currently we have 2 clinical trials on the Federal ClinicalTrials.gov website dealing with immunological quantification of psychiatric disorders: suicide and gambling. We are excited to take NeuroLeukin™ into the clinic, which to my knowledge represents the first immunotherapeutic approach for opioid addiction."

"Immunotherapy, which at one point was considered on the fringe of medicine, has blossomed into what is expected to be a 126-billion-dollar annual market in 20263, given its recent successes in the treatment of cancer," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development and co-inventor of the patent. "We are excited to position ourselves as the potential leaders in applying immunotherapy to mental disorders, an approach that we like to call "regenerative psychiatry."

"Having seen many close friends of mine suffer the horrible effects of opioid addiction, I am proud to be co-inventor on an approach which has the potential to revolutionize the way drug addiction is seen by the medical community," said Wais Kaihani, consultant to the Company.

"I am thankful for our internationally renowned scientific advisory board, which is comprised of immunologists and neurobiologists, that have stimulated our Company to enter such an unexplored space in which very little therapeutic interventions exist," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "We are 100% dedicated to ending the opioid crisis or catalyzing development of novel approaches to accelerate an end to this tragic and avoidable loss of life."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com

1 Discovery of a Novel Site of Opioid Action at the Innate Immune Pattern-Recognition Receptor TLR4 and its Role in Addiction - ScienceDirect
2 What Are The Real Costs Of The Opioid Epidemic? : Shots - Health News : NPR
3 Cancer Immunotherapy Market Worth $126.9 Billion By 2026 (grandviewresearch.com)

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-files-patent-on-neuroleukin-personalized-immunotherapy-for-opioid-addiction-301196771.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International


