  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Heritage Financial Corporation Appoints Fred Rivera to its Board of Directors

December 21, 2020 | About: NAS:HFWA -2.38%

PR Newswire

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Heritage") (NASDAQ: HFWA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Rivera to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rivera was also appointed to the Board of Director of Heritage's wholly-owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank. The appointments were effective December 17, 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Fred to our boards of directors," said Brian L. Vance, Board Chairman. "Fred brings a great deal of business acumen to our board including his legal background, his financial services experience, as well as financial industry regulatory and compliance experience along with his community leadership in the Puget Sound region."

Rivera currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Seattle Mariners. He was formerly managing partner of the Seattle office of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP. During his career, he also held positions with Fannie Mae and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Rivera is an active community leader and currently serves on numerous boards including the NW Sports, LLC (ROOT Sports Network), OAC Services, Inc., the King County Bar Foundation, the Downtown Seattle Association, the Association of Washington Businesses and the Washington State Leadership Board, and the United Way of King County board, where he is the Immediate Past Board Chair. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from California State University and graduated from the Gonzaga School of Law. Rivera also completed the Executive Leadership Program at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management.

About Heritage
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 61 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-corporation-appoints-fred-rivera-to-its-board-of-directors-301196484.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)