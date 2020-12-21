Dominion Energy's "We Care Rebuild Project" Commits $200,000 to Three Northeast Ohio Organizations

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy today announced three grants totaling $200,000 to the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, EDWINS Leadership Restaurant Institute and the Women of Color Foundation. The donations are part of the company's "We Care Rebuild Project," which has designated $5 million to social justice and community rebuilding efforts across its 16-state footprint.

"Dominion Energy is pleased to partner with these important community organizations, and we applaud and support the vital work that they conduct every day," said Jim Eck, vice president and general manager, Ohio & West Virginia Distribution. "This is an investment in rebuilding our communities and bringing a more just society, especially during this pivotal moment in our nation's history."

The Urban League of Greater Cleveland (ULGC) will receive a $100,000 grant to establish a Social Justice and Civil Rights Institute which will develop strategies to strengthen and empower civic leaders. ULGC is a community-based nonprofit organization established in 1917 in response to the needs of African American families migrating from the South to urban cities in the North. Its mission is to enable minority groups to develop and exercise their potential on par with all other Americans. Partnering with other established government and community organizations has enabled ULGC to respond effectively to the needs of those on the economic and social margins through education, research, advocacy and the provision of services

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute will receive a $50,000 grant to support its culinary arts education, life skills training and career placement services. The mission-driven nonprofit organization provides formerly incarcerated adults with six months of tuition-free instruction in culinary arts and hospitality management. Students learn in a classroom setting and obtain experiential training, alongside alumni and management Fellows, at the Cleveland based fine dining restaurants (EDWINS and edwins too), EDWINS Butcher Shop, and EDWINS Bakery & Diner, to re-enter society with a new skill set and employment expertise.

Women of Color Foundation will receive a $50,000 grant to establish the Black Women's Leadership Project: Developing Leaders, Building Communities. The program will focus specifically on Black women professionals and entrepreneurs to provide training and support to accelerate their rise to senior and executive level positions in their respective fields. The Women of Color Foundation provides opportunities for individuals who identify as women of color to participate in leadership workshops, symposiums, conferences and C-Suite mentoring activities to enhance their leadership skills to create a more inclusive culture of women in leadership.

